'It motivates kids to take up sports and represent country', says Olympic medallist Lovlina on India hosting CWG 2030

Gandhinagar, Nov 28 (IANS) Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain expressed her delight at India being named the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG), saying it will inspire the younger generation to take up sports and represent India on the international stage, bringing honour to the country.

At the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on Wednesday, delegates of the 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratified India’s bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030.

India presented a compelling vision for the 2030 Games, centred in the Gujarat city of Ahmedabad, which will build on foundations laid by Glasgow 2026, enabling India to celebrate the centenary in style.

Speaking to IANS, Lovlina said, "There are many opportunities for players now. When children see the Commonwealth Games taking place in India, it motivates them a lot. Many people come to watch these competitions. In 2010, when the CWG were held in India, we also dreamed of representing the country someday. Now, with India being the host nation for the 2030 CWG, it is a big achievement. It’s happening here in Gujarat, which makes it even more special."

The first Commonwealth Games were held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada. Australia topped the medal table at the most recent Games, staged in Birmingham, England, in 2022, with the rest of the top five made up of England, Canada, India and New Zealand.

"When a country hosts a major competition, it gains many benefits, including winning more medals. The crowd and the players both feel highly motivated. A lot of young talent will feel inspired and confident that they, too, can achieve great things," she added.

In September this year, Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura, Ahmedabad, was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Built at a cost of Rs 825 crore, the state-of-the-art facility is spread over 21 acres.

"It’s a positive sign to see how sports are developing in the country. Earlier, there were very few stadiums, but now we can see sports facilities everywhere. It is also Prime Minister Modi’s big dream to see India progress and excel in the field of sports," Lovlina continued.

"Our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is showing great interest in promoting sports other than cricket, and the environment has completely changed. He has done a lot for non-cricketing sports, and people now believe that India can excel in many disciplines, not just cricket," she added.

