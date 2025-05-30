IPL fever, empty wallets: Parents slam cricket legends for fueling 'betting craze', ask 'why is BCCI silent?'

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) As the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to captivate millions across the country, a concerning trend is growing in its shadow — the increasing influence of online betting and 'so-called fantasy platforms', often endorsed by some of the biggest names in cricket.

Alarmed parents and fans are now raising serious concerns, accusing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of turning a blind eye to what many describe as a "silent epidemic."

From bustling metros to small towns, teenagers and young adults are falling prey to fantasy gaming and betting apps, drawn in by the lure of easy money and glitzy celebrity endorsements. The fallout is visible: financial distress, academic decline, and growing mental health struggles.

“It’s heartbreaking. Cricket used to be about inspiration and sportsmanship. Now it’s pushing our youth into addiction,” says Manish, a 55-year-old father from Delhi. He recently deleted three such apps from his 16-year-old son’s phone after discovering the teen had lost ₹50,000. “Why are my heroes promoting something so dangerous?” he asks.

Another parent voiced frustration: “The BCCI is busy making money and doesn’t seem to care about what’s happening to our kids. Top cricketers are promoting these apps, and the board isn’t stopping them. Some of these platforms are even sponsoring major tournaments. They’re smart — they call it fantasy sports, but there’s real money involved, and kids get addicted thinking it’s a quick way to earn.”

One family attending a recent match was shocked to see several spectators openly placing bets on their phones. “We saw teenagers on calls, placing bets live from the stadium. And there were many of them,” said a parent.

While law enforcement agencies have occasionally busted illegal betting networks, the more widespread threat now comes from mobile apps that operate openly under the guise of fantasy gaming — sidestepping regulation while encouraging risky behavior.

Critics argue that the BCCI — the world’s wealthiest and most influential cricketing body — must take moral responsibility. Yet, its silence has only deepened public concern, especially as prominent IPL players continue to feature in advertisements for these platforms.

Public pressure is mounting. Fans and parents are demanding the BCCI take a firm stand: ban sponsorships and endorsements from these so-called gaming companies, and urge cricketers to reject such deals in favor of promoting responsible behavior.

In a country where cricketers are revered like gods, supporters say it’s time for accountability to match fame. For many, cricket must return to what it once was — a celebration of skill, spirit, and sportsmanship, not a gateway to gambling.

—IANS

