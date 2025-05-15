IPL 2925: Mayank Yadav ruled out; Kusal Mendis named replacement for Jos Buttler

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) As the business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 approaches, franchises are being forced into last-minute changes due to the unavailability of overseas players because of various reasons and injury setbacks. Express pacer Mayank Yadav has been ruled out of the remainder of the season owing to a back injury, forcing Lucknow Super Giants to bring in a replacement.

The 22-year-old, who dazzled in IPL 2024 with his raw pace and breakthrough performances, has struggled with fitness ever since.

After making a much-awaited return this season, Yadav featured in only two games before his body gave way once again. “Yadav sustained a back injury and is ruled out for the remainder of the season,” read a statement from the IPL.

LSG, currently fighting for survival in the league stage, have named New Zealand fast bowler Will O’Rourke as Mayank’s replacement. The 22-year-old Kiwi, known for his bounce and discipline, has been signed at a reserve price of ₹3 crore.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings, still in contention for a playoff spot, have brought in Kyle Jamieson to replace fellow New Zealander Lockie Ferguson, who has also been sidelined due to injury. Jamieson, a versatile seam-bowling all-rounder, joins the Shreyas Iyer-led squad for Rs 2 crore.

In another notable update that impacts the top of the table, Jos Buttler will be unavailable for the Gujarat Titans during the playoffs. Buttler has been called up by England for their upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, which begins on May 29 — the same day the IPL playoffs kick off.

To fill the void, GT have signed Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis, who will make his IPL debut.

Mendis, who had been part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) until earlier this month, had been playing for Quetta Gladiators, scoring 143 runs at a striking rate of 168 in five matches. He will now shift focus to India, having decided to opt out of the remainder of the PSL due to security concerns.

