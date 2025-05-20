IPL 2025: Temperament and planning shown by young bowlers was heartening to see, says Samson

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) After Rajasthan Royals signed off from IPL 2025 on a high with a six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, skipper Sanju Samson said the temperament and planning shown by the side’s young bowlers was a heartening aspect for him.

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, acers Akash Madhwal and Yudhvir Singh Charak picked three-fers each to help RR restrict CSK to 187/8. It had been a surprising decision from RR to elect to chase yet again after faltering in it eight out of last nine times.

But bowlers stepping up and Vaibhav Suryavanshi top-scoring with 57 got RR to bury their ghosts of not completing their run chases in IPL 2025. “It feels good. To be honest, we were thinking should we bat first and set a score. I decided no hiding in this game. Decided to chase and face it.”

“We have a very young bowling lineup. We are missing Jofra and Sandeep. But the kind of temperament and planning shown by the young bowlers was heartening to see. They have a bright future. They are very young and promising. “

“There has been lot of work going on. He (Akash Madhwal) has played only last four games. Shane Bond has been working closely with him. Rahul sir and others have seen how hard he has worked. We are all happy for him,” said Samson in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The win did bring some smiles on RR’s face, who got only four victories in the season. Samson himself missed a lot of matches mid-way due to a side strain he coincidentally suffered in New Delhi on April 16. Samson promised that RR will bounce back stronger after a thorough review.

“The way people are looking at powerplay there is not much difference in quality of teams. The margin of error in winning and losing is so less. We have to sit back and do a proper review. Definitely we could have done better. It is not about luck. We have made some mistakes. We should come back with a better mindset in the next season.”

Suryavanshi turned out to be one of the finds of RR and Samson was lavish in his praise for the 14-year-old left-handed batter. “I don't have words for Vaibhav. The hundred he got was sheer class. He can hit a slower ball over cover. Today when the middle overs was going on, he was going with his job very smartly. He has game awareness at such a young age which is commendable.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who hit a quick-fire 36, was also in praise of Suryavanshi and bowlers setting up RR’s win. “It was pretty good, we were trying our best and I really enjoyed it. There has been few injuries with the team, Sanju bhai came back after a few games and it was a good game for us, we will take the confidence going forward.”

“He (Suryavanshi) played really well, he played amazingly today, we have seen how he has been playing throughout the tournament. They (Yudhvir and Madhwal) have bowled pretty well, we have a clear plan where we have to bowl. I was telling them whatever plans you have, to go with a clear head and do it.”

