IPL 2025: Sediqullah debuts as DC elect to field against PBKS in Jaipur

Jaipur, May 24 (IANS) Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field first against Punjab Kings in match 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Sediqullah Atal will be making his debut for Delhi Capitals, whereas Karun Nair too is back in the XI. For Punjab Kings, Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis make a comeback.

Delhi Capitals captain Faf du Plessis said, "We will have a bowl. I think today it is 50-50. Just the make up of the side. We are playing an extra batter. It helps while chasing. It has been very frustrating. We started well. Then went on a roller coaster. We have played enough T20 cricket to understand. We played well in the last game for the first 17 overs. Then lost focus. We are playing for the fifth spot. We had our goals to get into top four."

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer said, "Defintely happy faces. I am not satisfied and content. We want to build momentum from here. Each and every individual is performing for the team. Job half done as of now. Important to stay in the present and seize every possible chance. Inglis and Stoinis come back into the side."

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis(c), Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Substitutes: KL Rahul, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurna Vijay, Ajay Mandal, Darshan Nalkande

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Substitutes: Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Kyle Jamieson, Xavier Bartlett

