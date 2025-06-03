IPL 2025: Rishi Sunak shows passionate support for RCB in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, June 3 (IANS) Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, added a touch of star power to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final, as they were spotted in the stands of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, passionately cheering for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The couple, known for their Bengaluru roots and love for cricket, joined the sea of red and gold in the grand finale against Punjab Kings. He was seen celebrating the wicket of Josh Inglis, while sitting next to ICC Chairman Jay Shah.

“This is unbelievable, the atmosphere is absolutely buzzing! It’s my first time at an IPL game in India, and I’ve never seen anything quite like it,” Sunak said in a brief on-ground interview after RCB wrapped up their innings.

The energy in the packed stadium clearly impressed the former British PM, who appeared genuinely moved by the scale and emotion of the moment.

Earlier in the evening, Sunak had taken to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a selfie with Akshata, captioned simply but loyally: "Let’s go @RCBTweets."

RCB, who finished second in the points table after the group stage, advanced to their first IPL final in 15 years with a dominating eight-wicket win over top-ranked Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. Punjab, however, bounced back in Qualifier 2, crushing Mumbai Indians to set up a high-stakes rematch in the title clash.

Put in to bat first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 190/9 in their 20 overs — a competitive total in front of a raucous Ahmedabad crowd. With Sunak and thousands of fans in full voice, the stage was set for a thrilling finish in what has already been a historic IPL season.

With neither Royal Challengers Bengaluru nor Punjab Kings having won the IPL title before, Tuesday's final at the Narendra Modi Stadium promises to script history. No matter the outcome, the league is set to welcome a brand-new champion, as both teams chase their maiden trophy in what has already been a landmark season.

