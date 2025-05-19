IPL 2025: RCB pick Blessing Muzarabani as replacement for Lungi Ngidi

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have picked Zimbabwe fast-bowler Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for South Africa pacer in the squad for the IPL 2025 playoffs. RCB sealed their spot in the playoffs after Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by ten wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Ngidi, 29, will leave RCB after the league stage ends to join South Africa for national duties, as the Proteas prepare for facing Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s, set to happen from June 11-15. In IPL 2025, Ngidi played once for RCB and took three wickets in the side’s two-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 3.

In a statement on Monday, the IPL said Muzarabani being Ngidi’s replacement at RCB will be effective from May 26, a day before the side plays their final league match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow.

Muzarabani has so far played 70 T20Is for Zimbabwe and has picked 78 wickets. Additionally, he has also represented Zimbabwe in 12 Tests and 55 ODIs. He will join RCB for INR 75 Lakh. Muzarabani had previously been a net bowler with LSG during their inaugural IPL season in 2022.

The tournament also confirmed that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed Shivam Shukla as a replacement for Rovman Powell for the remainder of the competition. It further said that Powell, the big-hitting West Indies batting all-rounder, needs a surgical intervention on his tonsils.

Leg-spinner, who plays for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, will join KKR for Rs 30 Lakh.

With their playoffs spot confirmed, second-placed RCB will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final home game of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. KKR, who are out of the playoffs reckoning, will face off against SRH in their final league match of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on May 25.

