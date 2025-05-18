IPL 2025: RCB announce ticket refunds after match against KKR washed out

Bengaluru, May 18 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru have announced ticket refunds for their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at M. Chinaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which was abandoned without a ball being bowled, due to persistent rain on Saturday.

"As the game between RCB and KKR on 17th May 2025 was abandoned due to inclement weather, all valid ticket holders are eligible for a full refund, the franchise said in a statement.

"Digital ticket holders will be issued a refund within 10 working days to their original account used to book the tickets. In case you do not receive refund by May 31, kindly send an email to refund@ticketgenie.in with booking details to escalate the matter.

"Physical ticket holders are required to surrender their original ticket to the respective official source from where they purchased the tickets, in order to claim refund. Refunds are not applicable for complimentary tickets," it added.

Earlier, RCB announced the refund of tickets for matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, originally scheduled on May 13 and May 17, which were postponed due to a one-week suspension of the IPL 2025 due to the tensions between India and Pakistan

After Saturday's washout, both RCB and KKR were awarded one point each. RCB moved atop in the points table with 17 points from 12 games and closer to a confirmed berth in the playoffs while KKR with 12 points from 13 games were knocked out of the top four contention.

RCB will now host Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23 before travelling to Lucknow to face Lucknow Super Giants in their final league fixture on May 27.

RCB might secure their place in the final four before even playing their next game as they will go through if Punjab Kings or Delhi Capitals lose on Sunday.

--IANS

bc/ab