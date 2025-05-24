IPL 2025: PBKS ride Iyer’s poise, Stoinis storm to post 206/8 against DC

Jaipur, May 24 (IANS) On a surface that demanded adaptability and mental steel, Punjab Kings delivered a classic T20 innings, built on a mixture of composure and power-hitting, to post a commanding 206/8 against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Sawai Mansing Stadium here on Saturday..

The foundation was laid by skipper Shreyas Iyer’s calculated fifty in the middle overs, but it was Marcus Stoinis’ late blitz that lifted PBKS past the 200-run mark — the 7th 200-plus total for the Kings in IPL 2025!

Put into bat, Punjab began cautiously. Mukesh Kumar bowled with swing and discipline, giving little away in the opening over. Priyansh Arya edged one to the deep third boundary, but PBKS soon suffered their first blow. Mustafizur Rahman accounted for Arya in the second over, inducing a top edge that was safely pouched. Arya and Prabhsimran Singh added just eight runs — PBKS’ third-lowest opening partnership of the season.

The innings could have meandered, but Josh Inglis ensured otherwise. Returning to the XI, Inglis brought momentum back with an aggressive counterattack. He pulled Mukesh and lofted one straight down the ground for boundaries before reading a slower ball from Mustafizur and launching it for a six over square leg. Riding his luck — having been dropped twice — Inglis kept PBKS moving forward.

Prabhsimran at the other end used the field smartly, scooping and drilling boundaries against Mohit Sharma. Their combined efforts took Punjab to 62 for 2 at the end of the Power-play.

Spin then entered the equation, but PBKS maintained their tempo. Between overs 6 and 10, DC deployed Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav in tandem, hoping to apply the brakes. But Punjab, showing intent from every batter, struck four boundaries and three sixes in this phase. Though they lost Inglis and Prabhsimran during this burst, they scored 47 runs, reaching 91 for 3 after nine overs.

Nehal Wadhera fell in the 13th, miscuing a lofted stroke as Mukesh used the pitch's bounce to his advantage. Yet, through it all, Iyer held firm. The PBKS skipper’s knock was a masterclass in reading match-ups and handling pressure.

He moved to 44 off 26 balls by the end of the 14th over, weathering a dramatic sequence from Mohit Sharma — surviving an LBW shout that was overturned on DRS, a top-edge that landed safely, and a near-catch on the boundary line. Iyer’s leadership and calm allowed PBKS to rebuild even amid wickets falling at regular intervals.

After 15 overs, PBKS were 142 for 4. And then came the moment that truly turned the game in Punjab’s favour.

The 17th over, bowled by Mukesh, was a nightmare for DC. Marcus Stoinis, back in the playing XI, caused mayhem. He hammered two sixes — a fierce swing over midwicket and a flat hit over square leg — before crashing a full delivery through long-off. Faf du Plessis missed a tough chance, hurting his finger and walking off. By the time the over ended, 25 runs had been plundered. Iyer, with a composed clip off his pads, brought up a well-deserved fifty off 33 balls.

Just when PBKS looked set for a 220+ score, DC struck back in the 18th. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed both Iyer and Omarzai in a miserly over that yielded just three runs. Stoinis had been dropped early in that over too, but the 19th — bowled by Mohit Sharma — saw him go into Hulk mode once again.

Exploiting the field settings, he powered boundaries through square leg and straight down the ground, finishing with a breathtaking 44 off just 16 balls.

Mohit Sharma’s figures of 0/47 summed up DC’s death bowling woes, while Mustafizur closed things off with the final over. Despite the stumbles in between, Punjab Kings finished with 206 for 8 — a total made possible by Iyer’s spine and Stoinis’ muscle.

Brief scores:

Punjab Kings 206/8 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 53, Marcus Stoinis 44; Mustafizur Rahman 3-33, Vipraj Nigam 2-38) against Delhi Capitals

