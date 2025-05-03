IPL 2025: Learnt from bowling in ODI cricket about my role with ball in GT, says Prasidh Krishna

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) After regaining Purple Cap in IPL 2025 through his spell of 2-19 in four overs, Gujarat Titans (GT) fast-bowler Prasidh Krishna credited his time of bowling in 50-over cricket helping him ace the role with the ball he’s having with the franchise in the ongoing competition.

“It was a new role for me, but it was no different because I was doing this job when I was playing 50-over cricket. So, I came in, learned how to bowl the 5th, 6th over of the powerplay and then take the team from there. There's no real result when you're doing well and the team isn't winning.”

“So, firstly I was a bit nervous coming into the tournament. I know I'd missed out on the last couple of years. But then when I came in, I was very clear that I wanted to bowl well. I wanted GT to win every single game,” said Prasidh in a video posted on iplt20.com on Saturday.

Gujarat’s 38-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) helped them reach 14 points and acquire second spot in the points table only behind five-time champions Mumbai Indians. “I think the team has been doing really well and everybody around is doing a good job in our preparation, and the way we get to the games.”

“The practice sessions from day one, even before the tournament started, have been really, really good. It shows that all of us have been putting in the work. When we get on the ground, we are also doing a good job. So, happy to get the win right now,” added Prasidh.

He also appreciated the efforts of captain Shubman Gill and head coach Ashish Nehra driving the good results for GT this season. “He's (Gill) doing a brilliant job. He knows what to say to whom. He knows what the plans are. He's very communicative. Because we batted there, he knows what the pitch is like.”

"So, the input from him actually helps us a lot. The preparation that we have done pre-game and the discussions are all happening on the ground. So, I think he's only going better and better every day. Ashish Nehra makes sure that all of us are very well-knit. The meetings are very, very personal.”

“He understands what the bowler is trying to do and reads the situation pretty well. I think it's a big learning for me, the way he assists in reading the pitch, batsmen, conditions, situation and all of that. When it comes to the game, he makes sure you use all of that that he's spoken to us.”

Gill, who top-scored with 76, was pleased with how everyone, especially the bowlers, have clicked to perform as a cohesive unit. “When I'm playing out there, I just want to play as a batsman and help my team score as many runs as I can. I think the way everyone is contributing, be it in batting, bowling or fielding - we have come together as a team and we've been chipping in all aspects of the game.”

“A captain can only be as good as the team. It's one thing to plan, but to be able to execute those plans, the credit actually goes to the bowlers. They know their plans very well. The way they have been executing their plans, it's one thing to be able to come up with a plan. But to be able to execute those plans under pressure is just tremendous to watch.

Gill signed off by saying his partnership with head coach Nehra is going very well. “He's someone who likes to give a lot of inputs on the game, and I'm someone who likes to receive a lot of inputs on how the game is going. I think it's been working really well for us.”

--IANS

nr/ab