IPL 2025: It’s pretty relentless with all travel and play, says Starc

Dharamshala, May 8 (IANS) Delhi Capitals’ (DC) left-arm fast-bowler Mitchell Starc said the relentless travel and a busy schedule do make for a challenging time to play in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Starc has been DC’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 14 scalps from 11 matches. “You've got all the best players in one spot, it’s pretty relentless at times with all the travel and play. One of those days where you compartmentalise and get on with the job,” he said in a chat with the broadcasters.

Talking about his role in the DC set-up and usage of Impact Player rule, Starc said, “Be attacking - that’s been my role in many formats for many times. I try and be aggressive, swing the ball and make inroads. Try and adapt to conditions as quickly as we can.”

“With the Impact Player rule, you have to try and think outside the box and think a step ahead. If it’s not swinging, you need to find different ways to be effective. As bowlers collectively, people have found that some have done it better than others.”

Asked on his method to bowl yorkers effectively, Starc explained, “It comes down to execution, some days it’s going to work and some days it isn’t. Some days you’re going to bowl an over and get the team over the line, and some days the batter is going to get you.”

“I have been around for long enough to be a goldfish, really, think about the next game really quickly. Sometimes you’re going to miss, and sometimes you’re going to hit six in a row. Unfortunately, it’s not going to happen every time.”

Josh Inglis, who made an eye-catching 30 on being promoted to number three for PBKS in their 37-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), said the three sixes he hit off Mayank Yadav were just instinctive.

“The sixes (in the previous game) were honestly just me reacting to the ball, the move to three was something Shreyas and Ricky spoke about, they wanted to get me in inside the powerplay, thoroughly enjoyed my innings.”

“This team is going so well, happy to slot in anywhere. He’s (Ponting) been really good around the group, he’s got a wealth of experience, his communication, especially with the younger guys, has been awesome.”

Inglis signed off by talking about the challenges of playing cricket in India. “The different conditions you face, the plethora of world-class bowlers as well, you can come up against spinning wickets or you can get some really good wickets as well.”

