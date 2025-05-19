IPL 2025: Harsh Dubey, Ranji season's most successful bowler, makes impactful debut for SRH

Lucknow, May 19 (IANS) Getting to bowl the second over of the match is not something a debutant spinner looks forward to, especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It's only the experienced spinners who get to bowl in the power-play of a T20 match.

So, it was a huge surprise for the fans to see Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins tossing the ball to 22-year-old Harsh Dubey, who came in as a replacement for R Smaran two weeks back and was playing his first match. SRH are already out of contention and have nothing to lose. Even then, a rookie getting to bowl the second over appeared a bit too much.

But the left-arm spinner from Pune, who considers himself a batting all-rounder, showed nerves of steel and made a good impression as he nearly dismissed Mitchell Marsh off his first delivery. However, Ishan Kishan could not get down soon enough to pouch the tough chance.

In his next over, Dubey could have got his Aiden Markram, luring him out of his crease with a well-tossed up delivery, but Ishan Kishan failed to collect the ball and missed an easy stumping chance.

Dubey, who broke the record for the most wickets in a Ranji Trophy season when he picked up 69 victims in Vidarbha's run to the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy title, showed good character as he maintained his composure and ended up with 1-44 in his four overs.

"I think I could have done better. Whatever we have done is good. Thought they would reach 220, but 206 is also good. Dropped catches are part and parcel of the game. I wasn't thinking about those missed chances," said Dubey in the mid-innings chat with the broadcaster.

Asked what he considers himself -- a batting all-rounder or a bowler who can bat a bit, Dubey was clear about his speciality.

"Depends on whether we are batting or bowling first! But I am a batting allrounder. My plan was to toss the ball and hope that the ball sticks on the surface, and that's what happened [in the Marsh wicket]," he said.

He said, like any other spinner, he will learn as he plays the format. He, however, said he will stick to his strengths.

"For spinners, the more they play a format, the more they learn. Turning the ball is my strength, so I will stick to that. But I will work on not conceding as many boundaries as I did," said Dubey.

Despite chances being put down off his bowling and getting hit for three fours and as many sixes, Harsh Dubey showed great attitude and character to display his real potential. He showed that he should get more chances in the IPL next season.

--IANS

bsk/