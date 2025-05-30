IPL 2025: GT left to rue missed chances as Rohit’s 81 propels MI to 228/5

New Chandigarh, May 30 (IANS) Openers Rohit Sharma (81) and Jonny Bairstow (47) set a solid platform as Mumbai Indians posted a massive total of 228/5 in 20 overs against Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Friday.

The former Mumbai Indians skipper stood tall against GT’s bowling attack as he became the second player in IPL history to reach the mark after Virat Kohli. Gujarat, on the other hand, will be left rueing their missed opportunities in the game.

Rohit’s innings, which showcased his brute force and ability to cross the boundary at ease, was laced with nine boundaries and four sixes. However, it was not a perfect one as the former India skipper was dropped twice on the day, in what can only be described as a poor outing for the 2022 winners in the field.

His first lifeline came when he was batting on three runs. Rohit pulled towards Gerald Coetzee in the deep, which the Proteas player fumbled through his hands. In the very next over, Rohit showed why Gujarat can’t afford to give him a lifeline as he struck Mohammed Siraj for consecutive boundaries. However, Siraj almost had his man as he found Rohit’s outside edge, but Kusal Mendis could not grab onto it behind the wicket.

Bairstow, making his debut for MI, was in no mood to allow the bowlers to dictate terms, and he took Prasidh Krishna to the cleaners, blasting 26 runs off the fourth over, with three maximums. The duo helped MI score their highest total ever in power-play during the IPL play-offs with 79/0 in six overs.

Having dropped two catches already, Sai Sudharsan produced an incredible moment with lightning reflexes and a pinch of luck to deny Bairstow his half-century. Attempting a reverse sweep off Sai Kishore, Bairstow almost found the gap but Sudharsan dived across to his left and kept the ball in the air, with Coetzee completing the tag catch.

Rohit went on to raise his fourth half-century of the season in 28 deliveries.

MI’s most consistent player of the season, Suryakumar Yadav (33), was in no mood for taking his time and struck Coetzee for consecutive sixes over fine leg and backward point, respectively. GT had their third missed chance of the day when Mendis once again failed to latch on to the catch, off the next ball, which could have sent Yadav packing.

The 34-year-old raised his 15th consecutive 25+ score in a men’s T20 competition, extending his record, before playing a sweep, off a full toss by Sai Kishore, but mistimed it to Washington Sundar at the boundary.

Rohit and Tilak Varma (25) struck sixes each off Coetzee before Rohit’s innings came to an end. A slower delivery by Prasidh Krishna saw Rohit get a top edge towards mid-wicket, where the safe hands of Rashid made no mistake.

Despite going for 53 runs in his four-over spell, Prasidh pulled things back for GT as he delivered Naman Dhir’s (9) scalp in the penultimate over, while MI crossed the 200-run mark.

Skipper Hardik Pandya (22) hammered Coetzee for three maximums in the final over as MI reached the total of 228/5.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians 228/5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 81, Jonny Bairstow 47, Suryakumar Yadav 33; Sai Kishore 2-42, Prasidh Krishna 2-53) against Gujarat Titans

