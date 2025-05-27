IPL 2025 final is going to be between RCB and Punjab Kings, feels Uthappa

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa backed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) to play the IPL 2025 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3.

Punjab Kings confirmed their top two finish following their seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Monday. With 19 points in 14 games, the Shreyas Iyer-led side is at the top of the table with RCB having the chance to finish above them if they win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday.

RCB are placed at third spot with 17 points in 13 games and the win against LSG will see them finish at the top if they surpass PBKS' net run rate.

“You want momentum at the right point in the tournament and the right kind of impetus going into the play-offs. Punjab started the tournament exceptionally well, lost a bit of steam towards the back end of the league stage, but regained momentum just before the play-offs. Granted, they’re losing a player or two to national duty, but even within the squad, the batting line-up looks really solid.

"For me, Arshdeep Singh hasn't quite fired yet, and that actually augurs well for Punjab. It means he’s due for a big performance and will be raring to go in crucial games. I have a strong feeling the final is going to be between RCB and Punjab," Uthappa said on JioStar.

He further praised Iyer's leadership skills in guiding Punjab to the playoffs after 11 years. “Shreyas has always been an exceptional captain. You always sensed that he felt underappreciated at KKR despite adding value there. He moved to a franchise where not much had been achieved historically - and then went on to win it for them. That says a lot about his leadership and belief," Uthappa said.

The former batter is pleased with the return of pacer Josh Hazlewood ahead of the playoffs and hopes that other bowlers also contribute to make them a formidable attack.

“I’ve said it from the beginning, I believe it’s going to be Punjab and RCB. They’ve got momentum on their side and have started bowling well. They need to close out games effectively, and Virat Kohli has to be the chase master we know he is — batting through the 20 overs. When he does that, it builds pressure on the opposition, especially in the death overs. The bowlers also need to step up. I’m glad Josh Hazlewood is back, which will help Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) too. Yash Dayal has been decent at the death overs. Suyash faltered in the last game, but if he returns to being disciplined, like he was at the start of the IPL, he’ll be effective again. And Krunal Pandya has also been bowling well," Uthappa said.

