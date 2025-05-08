IPL 2025: Cool cat Dayal follows his process to reap rewards as a death bowler

Bengaluru, May 8 (IANS) In the last couple of years. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) medium pacer Yash Dayal has emerged as one of the best death-over bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He earned this reputation by twice denying victory to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final over.

Dayal did that in the 2023 edition and repeated the act a couple of days back when he thwarted Chennai Super Kings and its legendary captain MS Dhoni to secure a two-run victory for RCB.

At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 5, the nerveless Dayal played a key role in RCB's two-run win over CSK. The win helped RCB complete a double against CSK by winning both the home and away matches.

With 15 required off the final over, the equation tilted dramatically after Dayal bowled a high full toss that Shivam Dube launched for six, reducing the equation to six off three balls. But the 26-year-old stayed ice-cool, nailing three perfect yorkers to keep CSK down to just four runs. Dayal finished with figures of 2 for 36 as the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium erupted in deafening celebration.

Dayal attributes his success in death-over to following his process diligently and says he tries not to think of things that are not in his control.

"My process is that I try to control my nerves pre-match, and rather than worrying, I try not to think about the things that are not in my control. And the second thing is, after what happened in 2023, I try to pay as much attention to the process as possible and not on the batsman. I try to focus on execution," said Dayal in the pre-match press conference ahead of RCB's next clash with Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru.

Asked about the difference in mindset while playing at Chinnaswamy and playing away from home, Dayal said "There is confidence in the team, everyone is performing and if a player has an off-day, someone comes and covers. So, there is no mindset change in home and away matches, we try to win as many matches as possible." he said.

Dayal also talked about the support he gets from the senior pro Bhuvneshwar Kumar. "When we practice together, I do bowl with him and try to put up as many questions as possible. I have been watching him and playing with him since before, so we are familiar with each other. There is a sense of ease when he is on the ground, standing beside me, so even if there is a mistake, he can help me correct it," said Pacer.

On their part, RCB and their loyal fans will be hoping that Dayal continues his superb death-over bowling.

