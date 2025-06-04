Intercontinental Legends Championship: Trans Titans reach final, beat American Strikers in semis

Greater Noida (U.P.), June 4 (IANS) Trans Titans held their nerve to clinch a thrilling 7-run victory over American Strikers in the first semifinal of the ongoing Intercontinental Legends Championship at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Wednesday.

Tran Titans made 239/5 in the allotted 20 overs and then restricted American Strikers to 232/7 to win the nail-biting match and march into the grand finale. The final will be played on June 5 here.

After winning the toss, American Strikers opted to bowl first. Batting first, the Titans took early control of the game and posted a mammoth total of 239 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Titans’ captain Rishi Dhawan led from the front, smashing a blistering 90 off just 40 balls. Opener Jesse Ryder contributed 31 runs, while Sumit Verma (44) and Naman Sharma (48) added crucial runs in the death overs to power the total past the 230 mark.

While the Titans took the win, the American Strikers put up a valiant fight in the chase. Their middle order delivered some fine performances with Shoaib Khan (42), Ayaan Khan (38), Pradeep Sangwan (35), and Ishan Malhotra (38) playing important cameos. Despite their efforts, the Strikers fell just short, finishing at 232/7, narrowly missing a spot in the final.

The match was further graced by the presence of former Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi, and Bollywood singers Altamash Faridi and Shadab Faridi as chief guests.

The Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) features six teams from six continents. The six teams were African Lions, Trans Titans (Australia and New Zealand), Euro Gladiators, American Strikers, Asian Kings, and Indian Warriors. The six iconic teams represented six global regions.

The grand finale will be held on June 5 at 7:30 PM. The League is organised by MVP Quest Private Limited and is managed by 100 Sports.

--IANS

bsk/