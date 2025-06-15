Inter Miami, Al Ahly play out goalless draw in FIFA Club World Cup opener

Miami, June 15 (IANS) Egypt international forward Trezeguet missed a first-half penalty as Al Ahly and Inter Miami played out a goalless draw in the opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup here on Sunday (IST).

Al Ahly looked more dangerous early at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami but the Cairo-based side was denied by a series of fine saves from Oscar Ustari.

First, the veteran Argentine goalkeeper kept out an attempt from Wessam Abou Ali after a swift counterattack and then he parried away Emam Ashour's goal-bound effort following a driving run from Trezeguet, reports Xinhua.

Al Ahly suffered a blow in the 14th minute when Ashour was forced off following a collision and replaced by Zizo. The midfielder's exit briefly appeared to spark life into the Major League Soccer outfit and Lionel Messi had his team's first clear chance shortly after, sending a free-kick just over the bar.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner then delivered a defense-splitting pass for Noah Allen, only for the defender to be beaten to the ball by the onrushing goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

Inter Miami was lucky not to go 1-0 down in the 30th minute when Abou Ali slotted the ball into the back of the net only to be flagged for a marginal offside.

The latter went close again with a dipping 30-yard free-kick that Ustari somehow managed to tip over the bar. Inter Miami had Ustari to thank once more when he saved from point-blank range following Achraf Dari's header.

Zizo was causing Inter Miami problems with his clever runs into space and the Egypt international earned his side a penalty when he was brought down in a clumsy challenge from Telasco Segovia.

But Ustari was up to the challenge, diving to his right to keep out Trezeguet's spot-kick.

Inter Miami emerged from the halftime break with renewed verve and El Shenawy did well to smother Tadeo Allende's powerful attempt from inside the six-yard box.

Messi looked more threatening as the game progressed as the Florida club began dictating terms.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star forced another smart save from El Shenawy with a venomous effort from the edge of the 18-yard box before curling a low 35-yard free-kick around the well and into the side netting.

Fafa Picault replaced Allende in the 81st minute and he made an immediate impact, latching onto Messi's cross with a header that was tipped over by El Shenawy.

Inter Miami was desperately unlucky not to break the deadlock in stoppage time as El Shenawy palmed over Messi's 30-yard shot before showing sharp reflexes to keep out Maximiliano Falcon's header.

Inter Miami's next match will be against Porto in Atlanta on June 19 while Al Ahly will face Palmeiras in New Jersey the same day.

--IANS

bc/