Indian Wells Open: Sinner edges Fonseca in thriller to reach QF

Indian Wells, March 11 (IANS) World No. 2 Jannik Sinner overcame a spirited challenge from rising Brazilian talent Joao Fonseca to secure a hard-fought win and reach the quarter-finals of the Indian Wells Open.

In their much-anticipated first meeting, the 24-year-old Italian held his nerve in two tight tie-breaks to defeat the 19-year-old Fonseca 7-6(6), 7-6(4) in front of a packed evening crowd. The high-quality contest offered a glimpse of what could develop into a compelling rivalry on the ATP Tour.

With the win, Sinner reached the quarter-finals in 11 of the 12 ATP Masters 1000 tournaments he has played since the beginning of 2024. It also marked his 97th Masters 1000 match victory, moving him past fellow Italian Fabio Fognini for the most wins by an Italian player at that level.

Sinner showed remarkable composure in the opening set tie-break, saving three set points before turning the momentum in his favour. Although he later squandered a chance to serve out the match after leading 5-2 in the second set, the Italian again produced his best tennis in the decisive moments of the tie-break to seal the victory.

"Joao is an incredible player, incredible talent, very powerful from both sides. He was serving very well," Sinner said after the close win. "I felt like trying to be as aggressive as possible was the key. I dropped a bit of intensity at the end of the second set but he played incredible tennis out there. The atmosphere has been amazing, so I'm very happy about today's match."

The opening set was closely contested, with both players struggling to convert limited break opportunities. Fonseca appeared in control in the tie-break when he surged to a 5-2 lead with a series of aggressive winners. However, Sinner responded with a crucial mini-break using a delicate drop-volley and went on to claim the set after winning five consecutive points.

Sinner seemed set for a smoother path in the second set after breaking for a 4-2 lead. But Fonseca mounted a strong comeback, breaking the Italian to love when Sinner served for the match at 5-3 and winning 12 of the next 14 points to force another tie-break.

The Italian, however, regained control at the right moment, winning the final four points of the breaker and sealing the match with a powerful forehand return.

Sinner will next face American youngster Learner Tien in the quarter-finals. The 20-year-old had earlier saved two match points to defeat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and book his place in the last eight.

