India to begin SAFF U17 Championship title defence against Maldives

Colombo, Sep 15 (IANS) The India U17 men’s team are set to begin their SAFF U17 Championship 2025 campaign against Maldives in Group B on Tuesday at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo at 15:00 IST.

All seven SAFF nations are taking part in this year's edition. Group A consists of hosts Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, while Group B will see the Blue Colts go up against Maldives, Bhutan, and Pakistan. The top two from each will advance to the semi-finals on September 25. The final will be held on September 27. India are the defending champions, having won the SAFF U17 title in Bhutan last year after beating Bangladesh 2-0 in the final.

The Blue Colts' head coach, Bibiano Fernandes, is gunning for his record fifth SAFF title, the fourth one coming as recently as May 2025, when he led India to the SAFF U19 title in Arunachal Pradesh. He was also in charge of the Indian side that lifted the SAFF U17 Championship 2022 in Sri Lanka.

Now entrusted with leading the current U17 batch, which comprises 2009 and later-born players, Fernandes praised the team’s dedication and commitment in preparation. “The players have spent nearly two months in Goa undergoing rigorous training. We are delighted to be here in Sri Lanka, and we also appreciate the hosts’ warm hospitality,” he said.

India’s 23-member squad was finalised after a thorough scouting effort that was shortlisted and narrowed down from a pool of 86 players through various trials beginning in July. Fernandes explained, “We cast the net as wide as possible to ensure depth and provide opportunities. The past two months have been about gelling as a unit. We’ve used this time not only to prepare for SAFF but also to gear up for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers that lie ahead.”

Amid the excitement of defending the crown, Fernandes stressed the need to stay focused and grounded. “We would like to focus on the present rather than the past. Right now, we are only thinking about the first match against Maldives. We will give our best and take each match as it comes,” he said.

Captain Wangkhem Denny Singh, who plays in midfield, echoed the tinges of his coach’s words. “We worked really hard during the last two months in Goa, and we are prepared to give our best here,” said the skipper.

India’s opening rivals, Maldives, have arrived in Sri Lanka after a camp of two weeks. Their head coach, Sabah Mohamed Ibrahim, was candid about the challenge. “Technically, our players are fine, but we lack international exposure and friendly matches,” he said. Looking ahead to the clash against India, he added, “India are the favourite nation in this group. They have been winning consistently and have the strongest setup. Our approach against them will be different from Pakistan or Bhutan. For us, India are the benchmark team here.”

The Blue Colts will also take on Bhutan on September 19 and Pakistan on September 22 in the group stage. While the immediate task is navigating the SAFF U17 Championship, Fernandes is equally focused on the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, scheduled for November this year in Ahmedabad.

The match will be streamed live on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel.

--IANS

ab/