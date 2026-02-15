India-Pak T20 WC clash: From Bihar to Gujarat, excited fans cheer for Team India 

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) The blockbuster match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, in the World Cup T20 clash, has left the cricket fans of both sides excited and frenzied, with all wishing and praying for the victory of the respective teams.

Read More

With the match coinciding with Mahashivratri, the cricket fans from across the country are praying for stellar show from the Men in Blue while those from rival side are also hoping that Pakistani players show their mettle in the high-stakes battle.

A wave of excitement has gripped the fans and cricket lovers across the country. From Bihar to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Punjab, hordes of cricket fans are praying for Team India's victory and also holding special prayers.

In Patna, cricket fans performed special prayers for India's victory. A portrait saw the Men in Blue dressed as Lord Shiva, with the fans pouring their love and affection on them.

In Delhi, a stream of fans described the India-Pakistan match as the epic encounter that not just the country but also the world watches with full attention.

In Ghaziabad's Shri Dudheshwar Nath Temple, a stream of devotees paid obeisance to Lord Shiva and performed 'Jalabhishek;. They said that they also sought Lord Shiva’s blessings for Team India’s superlative show and also its decisive victory over the arch-rivals Pakistan.

Young cricket players and coaches in Gujarat’s Surat also shared their excitement ahead of the match. A young player said that Pakistan initially refused to play, but now they are on the field. He expressed hope that India will get better of their rivals today. A cricket coach said that India-Pakistan matches always whip up strong sentiments and hoped that the match ends up in Team India's favour.

In Amritsar, Punjab, cricket coach Pramod Kumar said that he has trained player Abhishek Sharma extensively and is confident that he will perform well in today's match, that has everyone's eyes fixed on.

--IANS

mr/svn