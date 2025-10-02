'India have good, leading swimmers, they just need more of them,’ says legendary coach Michael Bohl

Srihari Nataraj headlined the Indian contingent with seven medals (3 individual, 4 relay) but the Indian contingent was filled with talented youngsters like Vritti Agarwal, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Saanvi Deshwal, Advait Page, Nithik Nathella and Jashua Thomas Durai who showed immense promise and potential in this Asian meet.

“I think you've got some good leading swimmers, you just need more of them. And I think you've got the population over there. There's a very big population as you know in India, very similar to China. So I think as the coaching improves, as you get more critical mass and more swimmers performing well, it puts pressure on the top guys,” Bohl added.

“I think if you look at the top countries in the world, USA, Australia, it's not just one or two swimmers. There's an underpinning group that are doing a really good job putting pressure on the top swimmers. So I think as soon as you start to get more depth, you'll see even bigger improvements in swimming. There's certainly been some standout performers for India in the 11th Asian Aquatics Championship 2025,” he concluded.

