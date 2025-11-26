India going to take blueprint from Manchester draw for saving the game, says ten Doeschate

Guwahati, Nov 26 (IANS) India will look to draw inspiration from their resilient draw against England at Manchester this year in their aim to save the ongoing second Test against South Africa, said assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate ahead of day five’s play.

In their chase of 549, India ended day four’s play by losing openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal and are facing a mammoth task to avoid losing their second home Test series in two years.

“That's the blueprint for saving a game. There's going to be a lot of important factors today. I think the mentality is going to be top of that list. We've seen where the threat is from mainly in the first four days, obviously Jansen's bounce and the ball does spin.

“So the technical and tactical part of it's there, but I think mostly the mentality of the players today is going to be the most important aspect we bring,” said ten Doeschate to broadcasters ahead of day five’s play.

Asked on the chatter in the team ahead of day five’s play, ten Doeschate said, “It's been brutal. South Africa have been very good and we're miles behind the game. But somehow we've managed to get an opportunity to save the game and the fifth day is going to be crucial in securing a draw.”

Quizzed on how India have been left behind in the game, ten Doeschate replied, “I think a variety of factors. I think South Africa have played it perfectly getting to this position. Obviously the toss is important. They batted superbly well for two days.

“I thought we bowled well for two days, but couldn't bowl them out. Then unfortunately a below par batting performance in the first innings now means we have all the work to do on the fifth day.”

He signed off by saying if the Indian batters apply themselves, they can escape a defeat. “Obviously, the ball is still pretty hard. We also felt that it turned slightly more in the morning or it felt that way in any case, maybe with the overnight dew there.

“So firstly, getting to that first hour is going to be super important. But I think it's going to be a challenge all day. Like I said, the boys are going to have to really apply themselves to save this game.”

--IANS

nr/bc