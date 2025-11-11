India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind 2025

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) India started their campaign in the first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind 2025 on a winning note, beating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the opening match played soon after former Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated the event at Modern School Ground, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi, marking a defining moment in the global movement for inclusive and accessible sports.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, Sri Lanka were restricted to just 41 runs in 13.3 overs, as India’s bowlers and fielders delivered a spectacular performance. India’s sharp fielding led to seven run-outs, while Deepika TC, Ganga Kadam, and Jamuna Rani Tudu claimed a wicket each.

In reply, India chased down the modest target in emphatic fashion, reaching 43 without loss in just three overs. Skipper Deepika TC led from the front, smashing 26 runs off 14 balls with four boundaries, while Anekha Devi supported brilliantly with 15 runs off six balls, including three fours. For her all-round performance and composed bowling, Ganga Kadam was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Earlier, the grand inauguration ceremony was graced by Meenakshi Lekhi, Former Minister of State for External Affairs of India and Chairperson of the World Cup Organising Committee; Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Founder Managing Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and Chairman of CABI; Anurag Thakur, five-term Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha – Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh), Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel, and Former Cabinet Minister, Government of India, Kartikeya Sharma, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Haryana; and Shailender Yadav, General Secretary of CABI.

Speaking at the inauguration, Anurag Thakur said, “I wish all the teams the best of luck for the World Cup. You may give your best and perform well. We are going to watch you on television. I announce the SBI 1st Women’s T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind open. Congratulations, thank you, and Jai Hind.”

India will next face Australia on Wednesday at 1:00 PM, while Sri Lanka will take on Nepal earlier in the day at 9:00 AM.

--IANS

bsk/