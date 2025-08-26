ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 trophy tour ignites excitement in Indore

Indore, Aug 26 (IANS) The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour made a stop in Indore, sparking excitement across the city in celebration of the upcoming global event.

Known for its rich heritage and passion for the game, Indore welcomed the coveted trophy with great enthusiasm. The trophy visited some of the city’s most historic and scenic landmarks, including Rajwada Palace, Gandhi Hall, Central Museum, Sirpur Lake and Pitra Parvat.

A key highlight of the five-day tour was its visit to schools across Indore, including The Emerald Heights International School, Niranjana Girls School, Emerald Heights World School, Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, Bhavans Prominent International School and Sanmati Higher Secondary School. Students greeted the trophy with guards of honour, participated in cricket-themed games and quizzes and won exclusive ICC merchandise and gifts - bringing the spirit of the World Cup into the classroom.

Adding to the excitement, India U-19 cricketer Aayushi Shukla joined the Trophy Tour with DP World at Bhavans Prominent International School, where she shared her inspiring journey and interacted with students - encouraging the next generation of cricketers, especially young girls, to dream big.

On the final day, the trophy arrived at the Holkar Stadium, one of the official venues for the upcoming tournament. The stadium played host to an engaging media interaction, offering photo opportunities to those in attendance. Senior officials from the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), including Honorary Secretary Sanjeev Rao, Vice President Ramnik Saluja, CAO Rohit Pandit, Honorary Joint Secretary Siddhayani Patni and Honorary Treasurer Pawan Jain, addressed the media, along with former cricketers Sandhya Agarwal and Chitra Bajpai, reflecting on Indore’s cricketing culture.

Through a series of activations at iconic locations and media roadshows, the tour aims to give thousands of fans the opportunity to connect with the prized silverware ahead of the highly anticipated global showpiece. The tour will continue its journey across select cities in India and Sri Lanka, with Mumbai as its next stop.

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place from September 30 to November 2 across DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka).

