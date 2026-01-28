Hoffenheim maintains perfect 2026 start despite red card in Bremen

Berlin, Jan 28 (IANS) Werder Bremen's slump deepened as Hoffenheim preserved their unbeaten start to the new year with a composed 2-0 away victory, even after being reduced to 10 men in a rescheduled Bundesliga matchday 16 fixture at the Weserstadion.

The contest brought together two sides moving in opposite directions, with Bremen entering the night as one of the league's most out-of-form sides and Hoffenheim arriving unbeaten in 2026. The hosts, forced into several defensive changes, began with early intent and nearly struck inside the opening minute when Justin Njinmah broke clear, only to squander a promising opportunity, reports Xinhua.

Hoffenheim gradually imposed control but initially struggled to stretch a compact Bremen back line. Clear chances were scarce, aside from an early headed effort from Andrej Kramaric. Just as the half appeared set to end scoreless, Alexander Prass produced a decisive moment of quality, drilling a long-range effort into the top corner for his first Bundesliga goal in the 44th minute.

The visitors' task became significantly harder shortly after the restart when Wouter Burger was sent off following a VAR review for a reckless challenge in midfield. Bremen briefly sensed momentum, but Hoffenheim responded with ruthless efficiency. From a partially cleared delivery, Grischa Promel struck a controlled volley to double the lead, a goal that stood after another VAR check.

Christian Ilzer immediately reshaped his side into a compact defensive unit, and Hoffenheim defended in numbers. Bremen thought they had pulled one back just past the hour mark, only for Romano Schmid's close-range finish to be ruled out for offside. Despite sustained pressure and territorial dominance, the hosts lacked conviction in front of goal, with late chances falling to Keke Topp but failing to change the scoreline.

Hoffenheim saw out the closing stages with composure to claim a fourth straight league win of the calendar year.

The result leaves Hoffenheim third with 39 points in the Bundesliga standings, strengthening their push for direct UEFA Champions League qualification, while Bremen remain 15th, only three points above the relegation play-off zone after extending their winless run to nine matches.

In the other rescheduled match from the 16th round, relegation-threatened St Pauli held fourth-placed RB Leipzig to a 1-1 draw.

