Hockey: India women go down fighting with 2-3 loss vs Australia

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) The Indian Women’s Hockey Team put up a spirited fight but lost 2-3 to Australia in the fourth game of their Australia tour, at the Perth Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

Navneet Kaur (35’) and Lalremsiami (59’) were the scorers for India, while Australia struck through Grace Stewart (2’), Jade Smith (36’), and Greta Hayes (42’) to edge a closely contested encounter.

In the first quarter, Australia struck first to take a 1-0 lead. The breakthrough came as early as the second minute when Grace Stewart found the back of the net. India worked hard to level the score in the remainder of the quarter but could not find the equaliser.

In the second quarter, India successfully defended an early penalty corner and withstood another set-piece threat late in the period, keeping the deficit to a single goal at halftime.

India fought their way back into the contest in the third quarter, when Navneet successfully converted a penalty corner in the 35th minute to level the scores. The respite was brief as Australia responded immediately with Jade Smith’s field goal giving them the lead in the 36th minute. Australia won two more penalty corners, before Greta Hayes’ 42nd minute goal extended their lead again.

India reduced the margin in the final quarter when Lalremsiami found the net late in the game, but Australia kept the Indian attack at bay to secure victory.

India’s 26-member squad, led by captain Salima Tete and vice-captain Navneet Kaur, have so far played the Australian senior team twice, and despite a spirited performance, they were handed defeats by the hosts in Perth. Before the game against the Australian senior side, the Indian team also played a couple of friendlies against the Australia A side, but were not able to register wins despite gritty and determined performances.

With one eye on the World Cup next year and the FIH Hockey Pro League in Europe later this year, the Indian team is also trying out new combinations and strategies on this tour of Australia. While India have not registered a win yet on the tour, the final game represents a big chance to rectify that on Sunday.

--IANS

aaa/