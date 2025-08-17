HIPSA presents Guinness World Record certificate for Kabaddi to Haryana CM Nayab Saini

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA) presented a Guinness World Record certificate for Kabaddi to the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini at a ceremony held here at Haryana Bhawan on Sunday.

The prestigious recognition was awarded for organising the largest participation in a Kabaddi exhibition event, which took place in Panchkula, Haryana on March 24 last year, setting a new global benchmark for the traditional Indian sport.

March 24 is celebrated as World Kabaddi Day and hence a special match was organised, which saw the record participation of 128 players. The match lasted for 2 hours and 9 minutes.

The World Record event had witnessed massive engagement from athletes, youth, and sports enthusiasts across the region, further cementing Haryana’s legacy as the heartland of Kabaddi.

The certificate was presented by HIPSA president Kanthi D Suresh, along with GI-PKL founder Karthik Dammu, to the Chief Minister of Haryana.

In the sixth state level Khel Mahakumbh, which commenced recently at Panchkula’s Tau Devi Lal Stadium, the Haryana chief minister inaugurated the event by initiating a Kabaddi match, boosting the morale of participating athletes.

Saini expressed confidence that Haryana’s athletes will win the most medals for India at the 2036 Olympics, bringing glory to the nation on the global stage. He reiterated Haryana’s aim for every village to produce an athlete who can hoist the Indian flag on an international platform.

Earlier this year, HIPSA successfully organised the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL)in April 2025, drawing participation from players across Europe, Africa, and Asia, uniting the diaspora through the spirit of sport.

HIPSA continues to lead initiatives that bridge the global Indian community through sports, fostering inclusivity, cultural pride, and international recognition.

