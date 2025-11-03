Himachal CM announces Rs 1 crore prize money for Indian pacer Renuka Thakur

Shimla, Nov 3 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday announced Rs 1 crore prize money for Indian pacer Renuka Thakur, who hails from the Rohru area in Shimla district and was part of the World Champion Indian Women's cricket team.

The Chief Minister also spoke to Renuka Thakur over the phone and congratulated the entire Indian squad for creating history by winning its maiden World Cup. He said that he himself watched the semi-final and the final matches, and the Indian team performed outstandingly.

“The state is proud of the feat of Renuka Thakur, who has brought laurels to the state globally,” said the Chief Minister. He expressed hope that the girls would take inspiration from her excellent performance and dedication to achieve their goals.

Elated over the daughter’s feat, her teary-eyed mother Sunita Thakur wished God to “give everyone a daughter like Renuka”. “We want to say to all the parents, never hold your daughters back if they wish to move forward. Support them, encourage them, let them shine,” she told the media in her hometown.

She said that from childhood, Renuka played with a ball made of cloth and a wooden stick on the local ground. “Everyone in my family is happy and prayed for India's win.” The entire family also celebrated India's historic World Cup victory.

Expressing pride, cricketer’s brother Vinod Thakur said, “I am proud of my sister. We watched the entire match. Her bowling performance and wicket-taking were exceptional. We have since contacted her to offer our congratulations.”

Coming from a nondescript village, Parsa, in Rohru subdivision, Renuka has a long way to the global podium. The Indian Women's Cricket Team won the Women's World Cup -- 2025 held in Mumbai by defeating South Africa.

