Hazlewood fifer seals crushing win for Australia against Windies

Bridgetown, June 28 (IANS) Josh Hazlewood led the charge for Australia with figures of 5 for 43 as West Indies suffered a dramatic collapse, losing all 10 wickets in the final session on Day 3 to hand Australia a 159-run victory in the first Test. Nathan Lyon claimed the final two wickets off successive deliveries in what turned out to be the day’s last over, sealing a dominant win with two days to spare and giving Australia a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Chasing a target of 301, West Indies showed some early resistance despite losing Kraigg Brathwaite in the first over, caught at backward square leg off Mitchell Starc. John Campbell and Keacy Carty steadied things briefly with some attacking strokes, taking the score to 47 for 1. Carty was given an early life on 1 when Cameron Green dropped him, but the West Indies soon unraveled.

Campbell gloved a scoop attempt off Hazlewood to Alex Carey, and Carty fell the very next ball, inside-edging onto his pad for a sharp catch at gully. Hazlewood continued to make inroads, dismissing captain Roston Chase similarly before bowling Carty with a full delivery, reducing the visitors to 56 for 5.

Shai Hope was undone by a low delivery from Pat Cummins that snuck under his bat. Justin Greaves and Shamar Joseph attempted a late counterattack, with Joseph hammering two massive sixes during a 22-ball 44, despite being dropped by Sam Konstas at deep midwicket.

With Australia seven wickets down and light fading, they opted for the extra 30 minutes to push for a result. Substitute fielder Marnus Labuschagne produced a direct hit to run out Alzarri Joseph, before Hazlewood completed his five-wicket haul by getting Jomel Warrican to edge to slip. Lyon then finished the job, having Joseph caught at slip and Jayden Seales taken at short leg, as West Indies were dismissed for 141.

Earlier, Australia had posted a strong second-innings total of 310 after resuming on 92 for 4. Travis Head, who was dropped on 21 by Greaves at second slip, went on to compile a steady 61 - his second half-century of the match - earning him the Player of the Match award. His partnership of 102 with Beau Webster was crucial in setting up a formidable total on a difficult surface.

The stand ended when Head was bowled by a low shooter from Joseph. Webster followed after lunch, glancing Joseph down the leg side after scoring 63. Alex Carey further dented West Indies’ hopes with a brisk 65 off 75 deliveries.

Joseph, who had narrowly missed out on a five-wicket haul in the first innings due to a dropped catch, finally achieved the milestone with figures of 5 for 87, though his efforts ultimately couldn’t prevent the defeat.

Brief scores: Australia 180 (Travis Head 59; Jayden Seales 5-60) & 310 (Alex Carey 65; Shamar Joseph 5-87) beat West Indies 190 (Shai Hope 48; Mitchell Starc 3-65) & 141 (Shamar Joseph 44; Josh Hazlewood 5-43) by 159 runs.

--IANS

ab/