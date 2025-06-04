Harbhajan, Aakash Chopra offer condolences to families of Chinnaswamy stampede victims

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and opener Aakash Chopra have expressed their deepest condolences to the victims of the horrific stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru before an event celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 triumph.

Several people were killed and many others injured in a stampede outside the stadium as thousands of fans surged into the stadium to participate in the event celebrating RCB’s long-awaited first IPL title, which they won by defeating Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night.

"Heartbreaking news of a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and injuries to several cricket fans has cast a dark shadow over the spirit of the game that unites millions across our nation," Harbhajan Singh wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"My deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate event. I stand in solidarity with them during this incredibly difficult time and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured," said Harbhajan.

Aakash Chopra also expressed his shock at the horrific incident.

"Speechless. Numb. A victory parade for an IPL win claiming innocent lives. Heart goes out to the affected and their loved ones. ओम शान्ति," the former India opener and noted commentator said in his social media post.

Thousands of fans gathered outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday afternoon, hoping to catch a glimpse of their heroes as the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) organised a felicitation ceremony for the players.

However, as the crowd swelled, the situation became unmanageable. Police resorted to lathi-charge to control the crowd, leading to panic and chaos. 11 people were killed in the resulting stampede, while several others were rushed to Bowring Hospital and Vydehi Superspeciality Hospital for treatment.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with top police and administrative officials, had met to discuss the possibility of holding a victory parade. Concerns were raised about traffic congestion and crowd control, but the felicitation went ahead inside the stadium.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar defended the arrangements, stating: “We had arranged for 5,000 police personnel. We couldn’t use force on such a young, vibrant crowd.”

