Hansi Flick pens contract extension with FC Barcelona until 2027

Barcelona, May 22 (IANS) FC Barcelona have officially extended head coach Hansi Flick’s contract until June 30, 2027, after a stellar debut season that saw the German tactician guide the club to a domestic treble and restore its reputation as a European powerhouse.

The new deal was signed on Wednesday at the Club’s offices in the presence of club president Joan Laporta, vice president Rafa Yuste, and sporting director Deco.

Flick’s impact in just one season has been transformational. Under his leadership, a young and energetic squad clinched La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup, marking one of the most successful debut campaigns by a coach in the club’s history.

“It’s been a magical journey so far,” said club president Joan Laporta. “Hansi has brought belief, intensity, and a winning mentality that has re-energised the club. This renewal is a vote of confidence in his project and in our young team.”

Since his first match in charge on August 18 against Valencia — a dramatic comeback victory — Flick's team has shown a trademark resilience. Barcelona have come from behind to win nine matches this season, earning praise for both their fighting spirit and tactical maturity.

Flick’s record speaks for itself: 43 wins in 54 matches, a win rate of 73%, the best for a debut Barça coach since Luis Enrique’s 83%. His ability to inspire the team in crucial moments has been evident, particularly in finals. In his debut season, Flick has maintained a perfect record in finals — seven wins from seven — including victories over arch-rivals Real Madrid in both the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup.

Though Barcelona narrowly missed out on Champions League glory, Flick’s domestic success places him among elite company. Only four other managers — Louis van Gaal, Pep Guardiola, Ernesto Valverde, and Luis Enrique — have achieved a league and cup double in their first season at the club.

“Hansi Flick is building something historic here,” said Deco. “His vision, coupled with our belief in the next generation, gives us every reason to look forward with optimism.”

