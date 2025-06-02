Griezmann extends contract with Atletico Madrid till 2027

Madrid, June 2 (IANS) Antoine Griezmann has signed a new contract with Atletico Madrid and will now stay with the Spanish club till June 30, 2027. The 34-year-old’s previous contract was set to run out in 2026.

The striker joined the club in 2014. After nine seasons with Atleti – spread over two spells – he is the top scorer in the club’s history with 197 goals, surpassing the 173 netted by Luis Aragones. He is also the seventh most capped player for the team (442), as well as the third non-Spanish player on the list behind only his teammates Oblak and Correa.

“Atléticos, I’m very happy to keep wearing this amazing jersey for many more years. I hope to bring you a lot of joy. Big hug, I love you,” Griezmann said in a video published on Instagram.

Griezmann has won one Spanish Super Cup (2014), one UEFA Super Cup (2018) and one UEFA Europa League (2018), in which he netted a brace in the final in the 3-0 win over Olympique de Marseille. A brilliant end to the club season was followed by the World Cup that same year in Russia, where he was crowned champion with France, playing a key role for Les Bleus, including a goal against Croatia in the final.

Moreover, the Frenchman scored the first-ever goal at the Metropolitano Stadium after they shifted their home base from the iconic Vicente Calderon.

His time at Atletico has seen him become a legend on the red side of Madrid, however, his form this season has not been up to his usual best. Griezmann has played 53 matches, netting 16 goals and providing nine assists. He has not scored since February while Atletico slipped from the title race and ended the season in third place in the La Liga standings.

Atletico will be participating in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, where they will face UEFA Champions League winners, Paris Saint-Germain, in the opening clash on Monday, June 16 (IST).

