Green, Konstas named in Australia's Cummins-led squad for WTC final

Melbourne, May 13 (IANS) Cameron Green is set for his Test return as the allrounder has been named in Australia's 15-member squad along with experienced quick Josh Hazlewood for the World Test Championship finale at Lord's and subsequent tour of the Caribbean.

Spinner Matt Kuhnemann also finds a place in the Pat Cummins-led 15-player squad. Beau Webster has been retained as the preferred allrounder following a strong start to his Test career, while Sam Konstas is back in the mix after leaving Sri Lanka early to finish the domestic season with New South Wales.

Kuhnemann's inclusion appears to have seen him leapfrog Victorian Todd Murphy as Nathan Lyon's backup.

Brendan Doggett has been named as a travelling reserve for the 15-player squad that otherwise features no major surprises from outside the group that beat Sri Lanka 2-0 and India 3-1 last summer.

Australia are seeking to become the first nation to win multiple WTC finals when they face South Africa at Lord's from June 11. Moreover, selectors have opted for the same squad for three Tests in the Caribbean, which gets underway on June 25.

Cummins and Hazlewood missed Australia's most recent Test series in Sri Lanka and the Champions Trophy due to injuries, while Green is in line to make his first Test appearance in more than 12 months after recovering from back surgery.

"We are fortunate and looking forward to having Pat (Cummins), Josh (Hazlewood) and Cam (Green) back in the squad," chairman of selectors George Bailey said.

“The team finished the WTC cycle with an impressive series victory in Sri Lanka, following an equally strong summer in defeating India for the first time in a decade. “Those series capped a consistent performance across the two-year cycle and now present us with the incredibly exciting opportunity to defend the World Test Championship.

“It means a lot to the group to reach the final, and they are very much looking forward to the challenge South Africa will present at Lord’s.”

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett

