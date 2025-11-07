Golf: Diksha and Pranavi Urs make the cut at Aramco China

Shenzhen (China), Nov 7 (IANS) Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs made the 36-hole cut at the Aramco China Championship and gave themselves a chance to improve their standing in the final round.

Diksha, who took a break after the Women’s Indian Open, shot 3-under 70 with four birdies against one bogey, and Pranavi Urs also carded 3-under 70 with five birdies against two bogeys.

Diksha was Tied-35th, and Pranavi Urs was Tied-49th. Avani Prashanth (74) and Tvesa Malik (75) missed the cut. The cut fell at -2 with a total of 63 players making it through to the final day.

Thailand’s Cheenglab fired a round of 65 (-8) on day two to lead with a total of 12-under-par, reports Xinhua.

The 2023 LET Order of Merit winner rolled in birdies on the second, third, and fifth holes before an eagle on the sixth and another birdie on the eighth.

Cheenglab dropped her only shot of the day on the 15th hole but then made her hole-out eagle on 17 and a birdie at the last to finish in style and hold a one-shot lead with one round remaining.

Chinese duo Ruoning Yin and Ruixin Liu are in a share of second place on the leaderboard after they also both fired rounds of 65 (-8) on day two.

Both players rolled in nine birdies and only dropped one shot on the World Cup Course, much to the delight of the home fans.

Four players are in a tie for fourth place with American Alison Lee, Thailand’s Pramphun, Sweden’s Kajsa Arwefjäll, and China’s Qianhui Lin all on nine-under-par.

Team Rhodes secured a four-stroke victory at the Aramco China Championship, winning with a score of 39-under-par on the World Cup Course at Mission Hills China.

The quartet, which included Mimi Rhodes, Kristyna Napoleaova, Trichat Cheenglab, and Kultida Pramphun, began the day in third place on 18-under-par.

It was a fast start for Team Rhodes, who were eight-under for the round after five holes, and made the turn in -9 in China.

They continued their fine form on the back nine as they gained shots on every hole before Cheenglab’s spectacular hole-out eagle on the 17th gave the team an unassailable lead.

This is a second Team victory for England’s Rhodes, who was part of the winning team in Riyadh in 2024, just a few months after turning professional.

--IANS

bsk/