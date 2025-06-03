Golf: Amandeep Drall, Vani Kapoor seek more success in 8th Leg of WPGT

Bengaluru, June 3 (IANS) Amandeep Drall, who ended a 15-month-long title drought last week, will seek to add to that success as she tees up in the eighth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) at the Bangalore Golf Club. The prize purse this week is Rs.16 lakh.

The 29-year-old from Kapurthala, who is the only Indian pro to have won each year since she became a pro in 2015, will be a strong contender alongside her close friend, Vani Kapoor, winner of three titles this season.

In recent years, Vani has been the most successful pro in Indian domestic golf with around 30 wins and that has been achieved despite missing out a lot due to international engagements.

This season Vani and Amandeep have been focusing on the domestic Tour, though they could be playing in Europe soon. This week Amandeep could have played in Spain, but she decided to consolidate her game before venturing to Europe once again. Vani Kapoor leads the Hero Order of Merit.

Some leading regulars like Hitaashee Bakshi and Sneha Singh are slated to play on the Ladies European Tour this week.

Among the other top stars who will be making a bid to enter the winners’ circle this season are Ridhima Dilawari, Gaurika Bishnoi, Neha Tripathi, Vidhatri Urs, and Seher Atwal.

The field this week has 38 players including six amateurs. Zara Anand, Saanvi Somu, Ceerat Kang, and Keerthana Rajeev, who have played for India are among the six amateurs.

In the current season, of the seven legs held so far, Vani has won three times, Sneha Singh has won twice while Rhea Purvi and Amandeep have won once each.

Last week, Amandeep won the seventh leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club in Mysuru, carding a third straight round of 1-over 71 to win the title, almost 15 months after her last win, which came in March 2024.

Amandeep carded 71-71-71 to total 3-over 213 and won by two shots over Ridhima Dilawari, who despite a 1-under 69 fell short at the JWGC. Ridhima’s 69 was one of the few under-par rounds recorded during the week, which saw a lot of rain and tough conditions for scoring.

--IANS

bsk/