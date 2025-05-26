French Open: Badosa scripts upset to knockout Osaka; Boulter advances

Paris, May 26 (IANS) Paula Badosa announced her return with a thunderous statement at Roland Garros. The 27-year-old Spaniard, seeded 10th but battling injuries and doubt in recent months, staged a thrilling 6-7 (1), 6-1, 6-4 comeback win over Naomi Osaka on Court Philippe Chatrier.

“I have to be realistic,” Badosa had said pre-tournament, downplaying her chances after a two-month injury layoff. But when the dust settled in Paris, the former quarterfinalist proved that her presence on the big stage remains as threatening as ever.

Badosa, who had only completed one full match since March, weathered Osaka’s opening-set blitz of 17 winners and four aces to turn the tide with sharp movement, deep returns, and consistency.

The third set saw both players stretch each other to the edge, trading breaks before Badosa struck in the seventh game and held firm to close out the match at love.

Her 12th main-draw win at the French Open is now her most at any Slam, and it sends her into the second round against either McCartney Kessler or Elena Gabriela Ruse. “We both went to the limit,” Badosa reflected. “It’s not fair to have a first-round like this, but I’m proud of how my body responded.”

For Osaka, the story on clay remains a struggle—she now holds a 0-6 career record against Top 10 players on the surface. Despite blasting 36 winners, her 54 unforced errors proved too costly.

While Badosa grabbed headlines in Paris, British tennis fans had plenty to cheer as well. Katie Boulter, at 28, finally notched her maiden French Open main-draw win, defeating local wildcard Carole Monnet 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1. “I sometimes find it really difficult on this surface,” said the world No. 38. “But I’ve persevered, and this one is special for me.”

Boulter could next face reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys, making her progression even more intriguing.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Jacob Fearnley, ranked 55th and playing his maiden Roland Garros, stunned 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka in straight sets: 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-2. In front of a partisan crowd on Court 14, Fearnley showed no signs of nerves. He traded early blows with the Swiss veteran before racing ahead in the second and third sets.

“There were a lot of guys talking to me—it was mostly in French. They could have been saying nice things, but I doubt it,” Fearnley joked afterward. The win continues his remarkable rise; just a year ago, he was ranked outside the top 500.

Fearnley now faces either Ugo Humbert or Christopher O’Connell in the second round, maintaining a perfect Grand Slam debut streak after similar runs at Wimbledon and the Australian Open.

--IANS

hs/