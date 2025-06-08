French Open: Alcaraz rallies to triumph over Sinner and clinch fifth Grand Slam

Paris, June 9 (IANS) Carlos Alcaraz pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in Grand Slam history on Sunday, defeating Jannik Sinner in a five-set epic to win the 2025 Roland Garros title.

The 22-year-old Spaniard triumphed 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(10-2), saving three championship points and becoming the ninth man in the Open Era to rally from two sets down in a major final.

The final, lasting five hours and 29 minutes, was the longest in Roland Garros history and a dramatic new chapter in the riveting rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner. Meeting in a major final for the first time, both players showcased world-class tennis, but it was Alcaraz’s grit that ultimately made the difference as per ATP.

Trailing 3-5, 0/40 in the fourth set, Alcaraz saved three championship points before storming back to level the match. After failing to serve out the contest at 5-4 in the fifth, he regrouped and dominated the match tiebreak, sealing the win under immense pressure.

The victory gives Alcaraz his second Roland Garros title and fifth major overall, maintaining a perfect 5–0 record in Slam finals. He also became just the third man this century—after Gustavo Kuerten and Rafael Nadal—to successfully defend a French Open crown.

Alcaraz now leads the Lexus ATP Head2Head series against Sinner 8-4 and extends his season win tally to a Tour-leading 37. With this win, he becomes the first player born in the 2000s to claim 20 tour-level titles.

Despite the loss, Sinner retains his position atop the PIF ATP Rankings with a healthy lead of 2,030 points.

