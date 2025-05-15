Formula 1: Vasseur sees Spain flexi-Wing rule as gamechanger for Ferrari

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) With Ferrari languishing over 150 points behind surprise Constructors' Championship leaders McLaren just six races into the 2025 Formula 1 season, team principal Frederic Vasseur believes a mid-season rule change could offer the beleaguered Scuderia a potential turning point.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports F1 from Ferrari’s Maranello headquarters, Vasseur called the upcoming front-wing technical directive “a potential game changer,” suggesting it could significantly shake up the performance hierarchy, particularly at the sharp end of the grid.

The rule, introduced by the FIA in January and set to come into effect at the Spanish Grand Prix (May 30 – June 1), will reduce permitted flex in front wings from 15mm to 10mm. It is designed to tighten interpretations around aerodynamic flexibility — a grey area several top teams, including McLaren and Red Bull, are believed to have been exploiting.

“The biggest one probably will be Spain because we have a clear change of regulation with the completely new front wing,” Vasseur said. “This could change a little bit the picture of the championship. Let’s wait for this.”

While the Frenchman was quick to temper expectations, saying the championship leader post-Barcelona would likely remain unchanged. He emphasised that the competitive landscape in terms of pure car performance could see a meaningful shift. “It could be a reset on the immediate picture, but not on the championship,” he noted.

Ferrari’s optimism about the regulatory change seems rooted in the belief that rivals, particularly McLaren, may have the most to lose. Both Christian Horner of Red Bull and now Vasseur have hinted that the performance of McLaren — whose drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris currently sit first and second in the standings — may take a hit.

However, the Woking-based team has remained defiant. Norris and Piastri have expressed full confidence that the FIA directive will not compromise their current form. Their technical team, too, appears relaxed, indicating that their aerodynamic designs already align with the spirit of the rule.

The FIA has already trialled a similar intervention earlier this season, restricting rear wing flexibility during the Chinese Grand Prix. That change, however, had little to no impact on the pecking order. But Vasseur believes the upcoming front wing directive could be far more influential, especially given how critical front-end aerodynamics are to overall balance and tyre management.

Expectations were sky-high for Ferrari heading into 2025, especially after their high-profile signing of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Yet the results have been underwhelming. Ferrari sits third in the Constructors’ Championship, while Hamilton is a distant seventh in the Drivers’ standings — 12 points behind teammate Charles Leclerc in fifth.

While Hamilton managed a Sprint win in China and a third place in the Miami Sprint, his full-race pace has been inconsistent, and qualifying struggles continue to haunt his adaptation to the red machine.

Vasseur acknowledges the uphill battle: “The car is not at the level that we were expecting… I think in this situation, it’s even more difficult for a new driver to adapt.”

He added, “If you are flying and winning every single weekend, it’s much easier to adapt. But I would say that as long as the collaboration is positive and constructive… I’m quite confident about the future.”

Tensions briefly flared in Miami, where Hamilton grew visibly frustrated over the team radio regarding strategic decisions during the race. His comments, heard live by millions, raised questions about his comfort within Ferrari’s race-day operations.

But Vasseur was unperturbed: “I’m never upset with this, as long as we are able to have a good discussion after… They are not happy sometimes with the result or with the strategy or with the balance of the car, and they are live for millions of people.”

He emphasised the importance of constructive debriefs over mid-race heat: “Most important for me is the content of the debrief.”

--IANS

hs/bsk/