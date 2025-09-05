Formula 1: Daniel Ricciardo named global ambassador for Ford racing

London, Sep 5 (IANS) Former Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has revealed his next career move, joining Ford Racing as a global ambassador after stepping away from the grid last season. Ricciardo, an eight-time Grand Prix winner, had kept a low profile since losing his F1 seat after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix. He recently admitted he was on “a bit of self-exploration” while “trying to figure out who I am” beyond racing.

On Friday, the 35-year-old confirmed his new role with Ford Racing – the high-performance division of the Ford Motor Company – through social media, posting a slick video alongside a short message: “Kicking back but always seeking the thrill. Nothing does it better than a Ford Raptor. Proud to be the newest ambassador of Ford Racing.”

In a blog post on the Ford Racing website, Ricciardo elaborated on the collaboration. “While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high, and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador,” he wrote.

He explained that his work would focus on one of Ford’s most popular performance brands. “I am going to be working closely with the Ford Racing team and specifically focus on the amazing Raptor brand and lifestyle that Raptor has become for many of Ford's customers.”

Ricciardo also expressed enthusiasm for what lies ahead: “I couldn’t be more excited for all the amazing drives ahead with Ford and for all the incredible projects Ford Racing has in its pipeline. From F1 to Dakar and from Le Mans to Bathurst, few companies have been at this for as long as you guys have. From what I have seen, we have an incredible future ahead, and I am so proud to be joining the team.”

Across a career spanning 257 F1 starts, Ricciardo built a reputation as one of the sport’s most charismatic figures. He recorded three pole positions, eight victories, 32 podiums, and scored more than 1,300 points while representing HRT, Toro Rosso (later AlphaTauri/RB), Red Bull, Renault, and McLaren.

