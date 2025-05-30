Former NZ coach David Trist dies aged 77

Christchurch, May 30 (IANS) The former New Zealand coach David Trist, who guided the team to the Champions Trophy in 2000 (earlier the ICC Knockout) has died at the age of 77 in Christchurch on Thursday, the New Zealand Cricket announced.

Trist, a former Canterbury pace bowler who played 24 first-class matches and six List A matches during a 14-year playing career from 1968 to 1982, coached the New Zealand men's team for two years from 1999 to 2001 and was at the helm for what remains the team’s only global white ball title, the ICC Knockout Trophy in Nairobi on October 15, 2000. In the final in New Zealand beat India by four wickets with Chris Cairns scoring an unbeaten century.

"NZC is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of former BLACKCAPS coach David Trist, who died in Christchurch yesterday, aged 77. A former Canterbury and New Zealand pace bowler, David coached the BLACKCAPS from 1999 to 2001, during which time they won the ICC Champions Trophy in Nairobi. NZC extends its heartfelt condolences to David’s family and friends," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

In his first-class career Trist took 57 wickets and played for New Zealand against Victoria at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 1972. Trist took over the Black Caps from Steve Rixon, the Australian who was a tough taskmaster and oversaw a prized Test series victory in England in 1999.

After leaving the New Zealand role, Trist became coaching director of Christchurch's Old Collegians Cricket Club as well as working in India and England.

He previously had success with Canterbury during his stint from 1989-1993, and overseas in South Africa, the Netherlands and Hong Kong. He coached Eastern Province to a South African title in 1989 and coached The Netherlands before returning home and coaching Canterbury and Auckland before getting the national job.

