'Feeling blessed to have scored for the team': Sangita Basfore after East Bengal secure Group Stage spot

Phnom Penh: Sangita Basfore expressed relief after her crucial goal ensured East Bengal’s place in the Group Stage of the AFC Women’s Champions League 2025/26, despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Hong Kong’s Kitchee SC in their final Group E clash on Sunday.

Her strike put East Bengal ahead before Kitchee equalised to claim a point. The result saw the Indian side finish on four points, enough to seal their passage to the next round, while Kitchee were eliminated after finishing two points adrift.

"I’m feeling blessed to have scored for the team and the club," said Sangita, who chose the right time to score her first goal of the competition.

East Bengal only needed a draw to advance and their early pressure paid off in the ninth minute when Fazila Ikwaput teed up Sangita, who calmly slotted past keeper Leung Wai Nga.

Despite Kitchee pulling one back through Ho Mui Mei, the Hong Kong side were unable to find a way past a disciplined East Bengal defence.

“We played as a team, and that’s why we managed to qualify. However, I’m not satisfied with the result because our aim was to win both matches,” added the 29-year-old midfielder. “Things didn’t go the way we expected, and it just wasn’t our day, so we had to settle for a draw. Still, it was a great experience playing with my teammates.”

East Bengal started their campaign with a 1-0 win over Phnom Penh Crown FC at the National Sports Complex of Cambodia. A second half strike from Fazila Ikwaput was enough to seal the tie in their favour against the hosts.

It was East Bengal's debut in Asia's premier women's club competition after securing their spot with a dominant 2024-25 IWL campaign, winning 12 of their 14 league games, while losing just once.

The Kolkata-based club will now look ahead with confidence to the Group Stage, with the draw to be conducted on September 11.

