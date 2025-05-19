FIH Pro League: Indian team ready for tough matches in Europe, says Harendra

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) With the second half of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 fast approaching, Harendra Singh, head coach of the Indian women’s hockey team, is charting the course for his team currently situated in sixth place on the points table.

According to Harendra, the Indian team did reasonably well in the home leg of the FIH Pro League and is getting ready to take on some tough opponents in Europe.

"The upcoming matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League in Europe will see the Indian women’s hockey team play some tough opponents, and the team is definitely ready for it. When we go into the FIH Hockey Pro League in Europe, it will be after our tour of Australia, which is a great form of preparation, because match-practice and game time are both very valuable and will always benefit any team," Harendra told the FIH in an interview in the buildup for the next stage in the Pro League.

Harendra said his players will benefit from the experience of playing in the home leg of the Pro League, which included a massive shootout win against World No.1 and Olympic champion Netherlands.

"The team did well in the home leg, especially the shootout win against the Netherlands was a massive confidence booster for the team. And as we go into the European leg, the experience and knowledge from the previous phase will definitely benefit the team. We will be playing across three different venues in London, Antwerp and Berlin during this time, and the team is working hard.

With India set to play Australia, Argentina, Belgium and China in the Pro League, Harendra said going into the league, soon after a tour of Australia, would hold his team in good stead.

"Coming from the Australian tour and straight into the FIH Pro League is surely going to be beneficial, but the games in Europe will also be very different in every sense of it.

"Australia, Argentina, Belgium and China are all good teams and we aren’t taking anything for granted, no matter what the situation is. Our preparations for the FIH Hockey Pro League are moving along at a good pace and we will continue to work towards our goals," said Harendra.

The India women's team coach will have to improve its position in the league and remain in the elite competition. The team has lost a lot of steam after the high of the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2010 and remaining in the FIH Pro League will help them get more matches against top opponents in future and get back to where they were.

