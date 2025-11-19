FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Curacao becomes smallest country to qualify

Kingston, Nov 19 (IANS) The tiny Caribbean island of Curacao scripted one of the most extraordinary chapters in football history on Tuesday, becoming the smallest nation ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

A resolute 0-0 draw against Jamaica in Kingston was all the Blue Wave needed to book their ticket, sparking celebrations across the island of barely 156,000 people.

For 90 tense minutes at the National Stadium, Curacao absorbed wave after wave of Jamaican attacks. The Reggae Boyz, roared on by a packed home crowd, dominated possession and created a flurry of chances in the second half. But Curacao’s defensive discipline — a defining feature of their fairytale qualifying run — held firm yet again. Every tackle, block and clearance felt monumental, especially as the clock ticked toward full-time.

When the final whistle finally sounded, Curacao’s players collapsed in joy, realising they had achieved something few thought possible. Their goalless draw ensured they finished atop Group B with 12 points from six matches, one point ahead of Jamaica. It was a campaign marked not by star names or lavish resources, but by organisation, belief, and a collective refusal to be intimidated.

With the World Cup expanding to 48 teams next year, opportunities have opened up for emerging football nations — but Curacao’s achievement still stands out. In doing so, they displace Iceland, whose 2018 qualification as a 350,000-strong nation was long seen as the ultimate underdog tale. Curacao has now rewritten that narrative entirely.

The journey from a modest footballing programme to the global stage has been a decade in the making. Investment in youth development, diaspora scouting and coaching stability has steadily pushed Curacao up the CONCACAF ladder. Yet even with this progress, a World Cup berth remained a distant dream — until now.

