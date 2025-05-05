Fatima, Hayley, Kathryn nominated for ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for April 2025

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Pakistan captain Fatima Sana, West Indies’ skipper Hayley Matthews and Scotland all-rounder Kathryn Bryce have been nominated for ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for April 2025.

Fatima earns a nomination after leading Pakistan’s charge to win all five of their qualifier games and seal their spot for the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, to be held later this year in India. She became the leading wicket-taker for her side with 12 wickets in five outings at an average of 12.25.

Fatima’s best spells came when she picked 4-23 against Scotland before clinching three wickets each against West Indies and Thailand. With 103 runs coming as a lower-order batter, Fatima’s standout knock was unbeaten 62 against Thailand and she now seeks to win her first Women’s Player of the Month crown, as well as first for Pakistan since Sidra Ameen won in November 2022.

Hayley, meanwhile, was the shining light for the West Indies in an otherwise disappointing campaign, where they failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup. She began her Qualifier with a mesmerizing all-round display against Scotland in Lahore, taking 4-56 and striking an unbeaten 114, though it ended in a defeat.

Her tournament-leading 13 wickets came at an average of 15.84 and included spells of 4-24 against Ireland and two wickets apiece against Pakistan and Bangladesh, before the dramatic final matchup against Thailand, where Matthews’ explosive 70 off just 29 balls saw the side fall agonizingly short of clinching a World Cup spot on account of net run rate – just 0.01.

On the other hand, Kathryn blasted 293 runs in her five games at an astonishing average of 73.25 which included notable knocks of 91 against hosts Pakistan, 60 against Thailand and a glittering 131 not out against Ireland, the highest individual score of the tournament.

Beyond her batting prowess, Kathryn also contributed with the ball, taking six wickets during the competition and was ultimately named the Player of the Series, though Scotland fell short of qualifying for the ODI World Cup.

