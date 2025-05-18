F1: Verstappen delivers win on Red Bull's milestone day at Emilia-Romagna Grand prix

Imola, May 18 (IANS) Max Verstappen delivered a commanding performance to secure his second victory of the 2025 Formula 1 season at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, marking Red Bull Racing's 400th Grand Prix start with a win.

Starting from second on the grid, Verstappen executed a decisive move on polesitter Oscar Piastri through the opening turns, seizing the lead on the opening lap and never looking back.

The race unfolded with strategic complexity, featuring both Virtual Safety Car (VSC) and full Safety Car periods. Piastri, along with several drivers, opted for an early pit stop on Lap 14, switching to hard tyres. However, this strategy did not yield the desired advantage, as Verstappen extended his stint on medium tyres. The VSC on Lap 29, triggered by Esteban Ocon's retirement, allowed Verstappen to pit with minimal time loss, rejoining the track with a substantial lead.

A full Safety Car was deployed on Lap 46 due to Kimi Antonelli's Mercedes stopping on track. This prompted another round of pit stops, with both Verstappen and Lando Norris pitting for fresh tyres, while Piastri stayed out. Upon the restart, Verstappen maintained his lead, while Norris overtook his McLaren teammate Piastri to claim second place. Piastri managed to fend off a charging Lewis Hamilton, who recovered from 12th on the grid to finish fourth for Ferrari.

Alexander Albon showcased impressive form for Williams, securing fifth place after a spirited battle with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who finished sixth. George Russell was the sole Mercedes finisher in seventh, following Antonelli's retirement. Carlos Sainz added points for Williams with an eighth-place finish.

Rookie Isack Hadjar continued to impress, bringing his Racing Bulls car home in ninth. Yuki Tsunoda, despite starting from the pit

Fernando Alonso narrowly missed out on points, finishing 11th, while Nico Hülkenberg took 12th. Pierre Gasly, Liam Lawson, and Lance Stroll completed the top 15. Franco Colapinto, Ollie Bearman, and Gabriel Bortoleto rounded out the classified finishers. Esteban Ocon and Kimi Antonelli were the only retirees of the race.

This victory marked Verstappen's fourth consecutive win at Imola, underscoring his dominance at the circuit. In the drivers' standings, Oscar Piastri leads with 146 points, followed by Lando Norris with 133 and Verstappen with 124.

