England reveal firepower-laden squads ahead of Ashes, NZ tours

London, Sep 23 (IANS) England have announced their squads for the much-anticipated five-Test Ashes series against Australia and the preceding white-ball tour of New Zealand. Ben Stokes will lead the team in Ashes while continuing his recovery from a shoulder injury that ruled him out of the fifth Test against India earlier this summer.

The Ashes squad is packed with experience and firepower, including the returns of spinner Shoaib Bashir, sidelined mid-India series with a finger injury, and pacer Mark Wood, back from a left knee problem.

Bashir had been ruled out midway through the India Test series after sustaining a finger injury during the Lord's Test.

The series will mark England's second assignment in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, having played a thrilling five-match series against India earlier this home summer.

Ahead of the Ashes, England will tour New Zealand for three T20Is and three ODIs starting October 18, with Harry Brook captaining both formats. Key players in the ODI squad include Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, and Jofra Archer. The T20I squad features a strong mix of experience and youth, including Phil Salt, Jordan Cox, and Luke Wood.

England squads

For The Ashes against Australia: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood

Against New Zealand:

ODI squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood

T20I squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood

England’s upcoming schedule:

Tour of New Zealand:

1st T20I: 18 Oct, Christchurch

2nd T20I: 20 Oct, Christchurch

3rd T20I: 23 Oct, Auckland

1st ODI: 26 Oct, Mount Maunganui

2nd ODI: 29 Oct, Hamilton

3rd ODI: 1 Nov, Wellington

Tour of Australia (Ashes):

1st Test: 21–25 Nov, Perth

2nd Test: 4–8 Dec, Brisbane

3rd Test: 17–21 Dec, Adelaide

4th Test: 25–29 Dec, Melbourne

5th Test: 3–7 Jan 2026, Sydney

