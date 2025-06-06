England name squad for U-21 Euro Finals in Slovakia

London, June 6 (IANS) Head coach Lee Carsley has picked a 23-man group for the U-21 Euro Finals in Slovakia, which they won two years ago in Georgia.

Among the group are two players who featured in the 2023 squad in the shape of defender Charlie Cresswell and forward Harvey Elliott, who have both featured regularly throughout the qualifying campaign to reach the Finals.

England will kick-off their campaign in the group stage against Czechia on June 12 (BST) at the Mol Arena before they tackle Slovenia three days later on June 15 (BST). Their final group game against Germany takes place on June 18 (BST) at the Stadion Pod Zoborom, before the competition heads into the knockout phase with the top two teams from both groups progressing to the quarter-finals.

Carsley selected a training squad to work together at St. George’s Park last week, before making his final selection ahead of a return to the national football centre on Friday morning. The group will then travel to Slovakia on Saturday.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: James Beadle (Brighton and Hove Albion), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea), Tommy Simkin (Stoke City)

Defenders: Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Ronnie Edwards (Southampton), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Brooke Norton Cuffy (Genoa), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth)

Forwards: Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling Jnr (Aston Villa), James McAtee (Manchester City), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Jonathan Rowe (Marseille), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City)

Tom Fellows (West Bromwich Albion) will travel as an additional training player.

