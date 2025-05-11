Emirates Cricket Board announces sale of tickets for UAE-Bangladesh T20Is at affordable rates

Dubai, May 11 (IANS) The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday has announced that it has fixed tickets for the upcoming UAE-Bangladesh T20I series at affordable rates, in a partnership with the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The two T20Is between UAE and Bangladesh will be played on May 17 and 19 respectively.

It is understood that the Bangladesh team, led by wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das, will be leaving for Dubai in the coming week. “Tickets will be available at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium Box Office from today, Sunday, 11 May 2025. On the two match days, the stadium gates will open at 5:00pm,” said the ECB in a statement on Sunday.

As per the statement, general stand tickets are priced at AED 30 (approximately 697 indian rupees), while the gold/platinum stand tickets are up for grabs at AED 75 (approximately 1744.24 indian rupees). The VIP box tickets are priced at AED 200 (approximately 4651.30 indian rupees).

Bangladesh players – leg-spinner Rishad Hossain and pacer Nahid Rana - had arrived in Dubai on Friday alongside other overseas players after 2025 Pakistan Super League (PSL) was postponed indefinitely due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. Both players then arrived in Dhaka on Friday evening and will leave for the UAE with the rest of the Bangladesh squad in the coming week.

After playing the T20I series against the UAE, Bangladesh are scheduled to reach Pakistan on May 21 to play five T20Is in Lahore and Faisalabad from May 25 to June 3. But tensions along the India-Pakistan border has raised concerns over the series taking place as per the original schedule, especially with IPL 2025 also paused due to a week.

"As part of its continued commitment to international engagement and preparation, the Bangladesh National Team will tour the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a two-match T20 International series against the host nation as scheduled. The series is set to commence next week."

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in active and ongoing discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the Bangladesh National Team's forthcoming tour of Pakistan. The BCB wishes to reiterate that the safety and security of its players and support staff remain the Board's highest priority."

"All decisions concerning the tour will be made with careful consideration of the current situation in Pakistan, ensuring they align with the best interests of the team and Bangladesh cricket," said the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in a statement late on Saturday night.

--IANS

nr/