El Clasico: FC Barcelona host Real Madrid in potential La Liga decider

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Real Madrid travel to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday in what could prove to be the La Liga title decider. FC Barcelona currently sit four points clear of Los Blancos in the table and a win would take them within touching distance of the trophy with just four games remaining including the highly awaited El Clasico.

Barca have dominated Madrid this season, beating them 4-0 at the Bernabeu earlier in the league, 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup Final in Riyadh, and 3-2 at La Cartuja in the Copa del Rey Final. Hansi Flick is looking to make it four out of four against the all-whites. Only one manager has got off to a better start than that as Pep Guardiola won five from 2008 to 2010.

Chilean striker Ivan Zamorano scored a remarkable 37 goals for Real Madrid in the 1992/93 season, the most by a player in his debut season at the club. In his first season at the club, Kylian Mbappe would be looking to match that number with just one more goal needed.

Real Madrid have won their last four league games, and are hoping to string together a fifth for the first time this season, Barca on the other hand have also won four on the trot in La Liga and are unbeaten in 15 outings in the league. Their last defeat in the competition came against Atletico Madrid in December 2024.

This game will also usher in a new era for La Liga fans in India after broadcaster FanCode , announced on Saturday, has secured a five-year exclusive deal to broadcast Spanish top-tier football league (La Liga) and second-tier (La Liga Hypermotion) in India for the next five years.

Where: El Clasico will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona

When: El Clasico is scheduled to kick-off at 7:45 PM IST.

Where to watch: La Liga is scheduled to be live streamed on FanCode.

