East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon signs one-year contract extension

Kolkata, May 29 (IANS) East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon has signed a one-year contract extension with the club on Thursday, committing his future to the club until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Under Bruzon’s stewardship, the Red & Gold Brigade topped Group A and reached the quarterfinals of the inaugural AFC Challenge League last season. Since taking charge midway through the season, the Spanish tactician led East Bengal to its highest points tally (28) in the Indian

Super League season, despite the club’s poor start to the campaign.

Commenting on his extension, Bruzon said, “I am thrilled to extend my journey with East Bengal FC for the upcoming season. While the previous season presented challenges, particularly after a slow start, we have collectively learned from those experiences and are now fully focused on reigniting the winning mentality that defines this great club. Our loyal

supporters deserve nothing less than a team that reflects their passion, resilience and unwavering belief in East Bengal’s legacy.”

Fully supportive of Bruzon’s vision, Vibhash Vardhan Agarwal of Emami Group said, “Coach Oscar has brought a renewed sense of purpose to the team. His dedication to our vision of challenging for titles and ability to inspire both players and fans make him the ideal leader for our club’s future.”

Previously, Bruzon was the most successful coach in the Bangladesh Premier League history, having led Bashundhara Kings to an astounding 94 wins in 114 matches, with a 2.59 points per match ratio. During this period (2018 – 2024), he lost only 7 matches while drawing 13.

Under Bruzon’s reign, Bashundhara Kings won five consecutive Bangladesh Premier League, three Independence Cup and three Federation Cup titles. Besides, in the Bangladesh Premier League, Bashundhara Kings scored 277 goals while conceding only 80 in 114 matches under Bruzon’s tutelage. Bruzon was also appointed as Bangladesh’s interim head coach in 2021.

